Trump defends Gretzky and The Great One’s love of Canada

President says hockey legend supports Canada the way it is and Canadians shouldn’t turn on him

U.S. President Donald Trump has come to Wayne Gretzky’s defence amid criticism from Canadians regarding the hockey legend’s support of Trump and the United States.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Gretzky as “the greatest Canadian” and emphasized his loyalty to Canada.

Trump also stated that he doesn’t want Canadians to turn against Gretzky simply because of their friendship.

“Wayne and Janet, his wonderful wife, love Canada, and they should only support Canada, and whatever else makes the Canadian People, and Governor Justin Trudeau, happy,” Trump wrote on his official account. “He’s the Greatest Canadian of them all, and I am therefore making him a ‘free agent,’ because I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him.

“He supports Canada the way it is, as he should, even though it’s not nearly as good as it could be as part of the Greatest and Most Powerful Country in the World, the Good Ole’ U.S.A.!”

Trump has angered many Canadians by threatening stiff tariffs on the country’s trade products and suggesting that Canada become the “51st state.” He has also frequently mocked Prime Minister Trudeau by calling him “governor.”

The controversy follows Gretzky’s role as Team Canada’s honorary captain at the Four Nations Face-Off. He has been criticized in Canada for supporting Trump, including attending his election night party and inauguration.

In Edmonton, where Gretzky became a legend, some fans are petitioning to change the name of Wayne Gretzky Drive. The street was renamed in 1999 to honour his four Stanley Cups with the Oilers.

As of Thursday, the petition had gathered more than 9,900 signatures.

“Wayne Gretzky is a fantastic guy!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They call him, ‘The Great One,’ and he is.

“He could run for any political office in Canada, and win. Wayne is my friend, and he wants to make me happy, and is therefore somewhat ‘low key’ about Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State, paying much Lower Taxes, a Free and Powerful Military, NO TARIFFS, and having a Booming Economy.”