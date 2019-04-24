Grade 9 golfer Sophie Lee of Oak Bay High tees off on Victoria Golf Club’s fifth tee along the Salish Sea. (Duncan O’Brien Photo)

Tryouts underway for Oak Bay High golf team

Cool April weather brings a chilly start for school team

Eight students from Oak Bay High braved the cool and rainy weather at Victoria Golf Club last week in a round of tryouts for the school’s team.

Oak Bay’s team will compete this spring at local and Vancouver Island school tournaments, with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the 2019 provincials hosted in Squamish this June.

The season starts April 30 with the Police Tournament at Olympic View. Next is the Lower Island Tournament, May 7, at Highland Pacific. The AAA and A/AA Island championships dates and locations are still to be decided.

