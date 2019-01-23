Police say a pair of Stanley Cup Championship rings, shown in a handout photo, have been stolen from a west Toronto home. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service)

Two Stanley Cup rings stolen in Toronto

Both rings are from the Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup Championship

Police say a pair of Stanley Cup Championship rings have been stolen from a west Toronto home.

The rings were taken during a break-and-enter from a home on Monday in the East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road area.

READ MORE: Nanaimo police look for owner of dozens of suspected stolen rings

Investigators say both rings are from the Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup Championship.

One of the rings is a men’s size, silver in colour, engraved with the team and National Hockey League logos, the name “Gaunce” and the number 24.

The second ring is a women’s size, silver in colour, and is engraved with the team and National Hockey League logos.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Peninsula Panthers hope to defang suddenly hot Westshore Wolves
Next story
Braves host 2019 Prospects Game, Sunday at Pearkes

Just Posted

VicPD asks Esquimalt for $60,000 to hire more staff

Hires would include Esquimalt Division traffic officer, cyber-crimes co-ordinator

Alt Pride calls for zero police presence at Victoria Pride Parade

Says VPS can’t have good relationships with vulnerable communities if police participate

One year anniversary of tsunami warning in Victoria: what’s changed?

More alert systems tested, put in place since Jan. 23 scare

Weaver calls for Assistant Deputy Speaker to step aside

B.C. Green Party leader alleges whistleblower was fired after looking into the Liberal MLA’s expenses

Bear Mountain rezoned for spec tax exemption, province says no

Despite Langford mayor Stew Young getting Bear Mountain rezoned as a resort community, province says municipalities can’t pick and choose areas that won’t pay tax

WATCH: Midnight mall break-in targets cash in donation bin

Thieves break-and-enter Tillicum shopping mall at 2 a.m.

Drop in fixed mortgage rates a ‘welcome cooling period’: real estate agent

Major banks dropped their rates this week

POLL: Do you support a speculation tax on vacant homes in Greater Victoria?

Homeowners have begun to receive letters asking if they should be exempt… Continue reading

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

B.C. woman wins Instagram celebrity’s boob job contest

‘Kirill was here’ held a contest for women to win a boob job and a trip to Miami

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

End ‘exploitative’ parking fees at B.C. hospitals, group says

HospitalPayParking.ca is criticizing a new contract between health authorities and Impark

New food guide addresses ‘elephant’ in the room – alcohol

Experts welcomed the tougher stance on an issue they say demands a co-ordinated strategy

Cannabis sales up 25% in November as overall retail sales fall 0.9%

Cannabis store sales totalled $54 million in the first full month of legal recreational pot sales

Most Read