U.S. knocks Canadian team out of London 7s Cup playoffs

Canada’s national men’s sevens team picked up two losses to close out their run in the HSBC London 7s.

Canada suffered a tough 29-14 loss in the Cup quarterfinals against the Americans.

The U.S. team came out strong, with tries scored by Perry Baker and Matai Leuta, taking them up 17-0 to end the first half. Baker scored one more try in the starting minutes of the second.

Canada’s Nathan Hirayama showed some grit when he answered back quickly with a try and a conversion but the game at that point just seemed a bit out of reach. Still, the team seemed determined to make a statement.

Admir Cejvanovic kept the spirit alive for the Canadians with a try scored in the 13th minute. However, Kevon Williams, scoring in the game’s final minutes, capped off their strong campaign.

Canada’s bid for a fifth-place finish ended with a tough 33-14 loss against Ireland.

After winning two of three games on opening day at Twickenham, London, Canada entered the quarter finals for second time this season.

The final stop this season in their 10-tournament tour takes them to Paris for the HSBC 7s, held June 1 and 2, where Canada is pooled with Samoa, the US and Spain.



