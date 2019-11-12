UBC Thunderbirds win national championship at UVic

In an unexpected win, the UBC Thunderbirds took gold at the U Sports national championship at the University of Victoria on Sunday, bringing a major win to hometown player Emily Moore.
The team had a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Dinos, with the only goal scored in the 79th minute by forward Danielle Steer.
Steer went up for a header, collided with a Dino’s player and then the Calgary team’s goalkeeper who couldn’t stop the ball from bouncing over the line.
⚽️🤯 INCREDIBLE/ INCROYABLE! @ubctbirds@ubctbirds 1 – 0 @UCDinos
🖥️Watch Live / En Direct : https://t.co/LsTDSyTKtE#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut pic.twitter.com/c0PnbENC34
— U SPORTS Soccer (@USPORTS_Soccer) November 11, 2019
The two teams faced off in the Canada West final, in which the Dinos won 1-0. Earlier in the season the teams played a game resulting in a 0-0 draw.
Emily Moore, an Esquimalt High graduate and fourth-year student at UBC, is the Thunderbirds goalkeeper and saw 1-0 wins for the team’s past three games. Moore saved all five shots on goal at Sunday evening’s game.
“As a team we talk a lot about our defensive structure and making it’s hard for teams to break us down and not create a lot of chances,” said Thunderbirds head coach Jesse Symons in a video online. “And if they do create a chance we have Emily Moore back there that’s going to make a big stop and today she was able to do that.”
⚽️ WSOC | Jesse Symons, @ubcwsoc head coach, with some post-game comments after @UBC wins its record-extending 7th @USPORTSca national championship, 1-0 over Calgary in #Victoria #GoBirdsGo #ChaseTheGlory pic.twitter.com/daLXM5cDo8
— UBC Thunderbirds / @UBCTBirds (@ubctbirds) November 11, 2019