UBC Thunderbirds win national championship at UVic

Esquimalt’s Emily Moore stands with the U Sports national championship trophy after the UBC Thunderbirds took the title at UVic on Sunday in a 1-0 win against the Calgary Dinos. Moore is the team’s goalkeeper and stopped five goals during Sunday’s game. (Submitted/Kerri Moore)

In an unexpected win, the UBC Thunderbirds took gold at the U Sports national championship at the University of Victoria on Sunday, bringing a major win to hometown player Emily Moore.

The team had a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Dinos, with the only goal scored in the 79th minute by forward Danielle Steer.

Steer went up for a header, collided with a Dino’s player and then the Calgary team’s goalkeeper who couldn’t stop the ball from bouncing over the line.

The two teams faced off in the Canada West final, in which the Dinos won 1-0. Earlier in the season the teams played a game resulting in a 0-0 draw.

Emily Moore, an Esquimalt High graduate and fourth-year student at UBC, is the Thunderbirds goalkeeper and saw 1-0 wins for the team’s past three games. Moore saved all five shots on goal at Sunday evening’s game.

“As a team we talk a lot about our defensive structure and making it’s hard for teams to break us down and not create a lot of chances,” said Thunderbirds head coach Jesse Symons in a video online. “And if they do create a chance we have Emily Moore back there that’s going to make a big stop and today she was able to do that.”

