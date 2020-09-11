Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

The Toronto Raptors have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs.
Toronto’s NBA championship defence ended with a 92-87 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
