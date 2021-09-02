US bounces shot at the podium for Pender Island’s Kady Dandeneau

Canada’s Kady Dandeneau during the 2019 Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru. Despite a strong tournament from Pender Island’s Kady Dandeneau, the Canadian women’s wheelchair basketball team’s quest for a Paralympic medal ended on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Dave Holland/Canadian Paralympic Committee)

Despite a strong tournament from Pender Island’s Kady Dandeneau, the Canadian women’s wheelchair basketball team’s quest for a Paralympic medal ended on Tuesday.

The Canadians lost 63-48 to the United States in the quarterfinal match on Aug 31. Canada will play their last game in Tokyo on Friday when they face either the Netherlands or Japan to determine fifth and sixth place.

After Canada’s first two games, Dandeneau continued to top the score sheet. The women’s team dropped their third match 59-57 when they played the Germans, with Dandeneau scoring a game-high 23 points and adding a team-best nine rebounds. The women staged a comeback in the fourth quarter, but Dandeneau couldn’t convert on a shot from outside the paint with one second left that would’ve tied the score.

Canada thumped Australia 76-37 in their fourth contest of the games. Dandeneau had 15 points in the win while adding a game-high 12 rebounds and tying the game-high of six assists.

In the quarterfinal matchup, a strong second quarter from the United States put the Canadians in a hole they wouldn’t recover from. Dandeneau had eight points, six assists and led the game with 13 rebounds in the loss.

