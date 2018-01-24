UVic Vikes don pink jerseys this weekend for Shoot for the Cure

Shoot for the Cure has raised over $1M to date

The UVic Vikes basketball teams wear pink jerseys this weekend in support of the annual Shoot for the Cure.

The U SPORTS basketball community came together in 2007, to create a nation-wide Shoot for the Cure campaign – an initiative designed to draw awareness to, and raise funds for, the Canadian Cancer Society and other related local and provincial charities.

Raising $50,320.87 in its first year, Shoot for the Cure has now grown to include all 47 U SPORTS women’s basketball schools and has raised $1,133,558.61 to date.

“It’s great that we have the opportunity to do what we do,” said current Vikes women’s basketball coach Dani Sinclair. “We can have a huge impact within our team and in the community, but these types of things put it all into perspective as to what really matters. Anything we can do to help or help raise money is a bonus and we are happy to do that.”

The men’s and women’s Vikes basketball teams don their pink jerseys on Jan. 27 in the CARSA Performance Gym at 6 p.m. (women) and 8 p.m. (men) against the Mount Royal Cougars. The second game takes place Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. (women) and 7 p.m. (men).

 

