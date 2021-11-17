UVic Vikes swim team excels in Bennett Cup before Canada West Championships

The University of Victoria swim team chalked up a number of top placings in the Bennett Cup meet in their final tuneup before the Canada West Championships.

The three-day meet at Saanich Commonwealth Place, held Nov. 12 to 14, saw a variety of Vikes highlights.

Top performers in women’s finals included Jamie Hellard, who posted wins in the 50 and 100-metre breaststroke and a third-place finish in the 50m freestyle; Lauren Taylor, who captured top spot in 50m and 200m free and a third-place finish in the 50m breaststroke, Lauren Crisp, who won the 100m backstroke and was second in the 50m backstroke and 400m free, and Amanda McCallum who won the 50m backstroke and placed second in the 100m back.

Sophia Brunoro scored a trio of top-three finishes, placing second in the 200m fly and 200m free and third in the 200m back, while Mareya Valeva won the 50m fly.

Among the men, Jacob Rambo topped the field in the 100m butterfly and 200m free, Maxwell Fang won the 50m back and was third in the 100m back. Other event winners included Colton Stevens in the 100m free, Ethan Hemeon in the 50m breast and Elijah Agostinelli Stull, who won the 400m free after placing second in the 200m final.

Vikes relay teams won finals in the men’s 4 x 50m free and 4 x 50m medley, the women’s 4 x 50m medley, and the mixed 200m medley.

The Vikes head to Edmonton for the Canada West Championships, happening Nov. 26 to 28.

To view full results from the Bennett Cup meet, visit govikesgo.com

