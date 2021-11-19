Ian Whibley (in blue) vies for the ball against a Montreal Carabins player during the Vikes men’s soccer team’s national championship quarterfinal match Nov. 18. The Vikes lost on penalty kicks. (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)

UVic Vikes take Montreal to penalty kicks, lose in men’s national quarterfinal

Montreal scored on four of five shootout attempts to take the win over UVic

The University of Victoria Vikes men’s soccer team took a favoured Montreal squad to penalty kicks, but lost during Thursday’s U Sports national championship quarterfinal in Ottawa.

After regulation and extra time ended in a 1-1 tie, the game remained close in the shootout. UVic managed three goals on five attempts, but four straight tallies from the University of Montreal carried the Carabins into the semifinals.

Montreal had the on-paper advantage coming into the match, finishing with a better record in a season where they spent several weeks atop the national U Sports rankings.

UVic had chances in the first half, highlighted by Evan Libke forcing the opposing goalkeeper to make a diving save. The Victoria team also subjected the Montreal defense to a high-pressure attack late in the opening frame.

In the 55th minute, a cross into the box missed the head of Ian Whibley, but found Isaac Koch, who put it past a sprawling keeper to put Victoria in front. Montreal would tie the game up in the 80th minute.

With the loss taking them out of championship contention, the Vikes play in the consolation semifinal on Friday (Nov. 19).

