Vikes women complete weekend sweep over WolfPack

UVic Vikes women’s basketball team takes double win against Thompson Rivers WolfPack on the weekend.

Vikes hosted WolfPack twice this weekend (Jan. 5 and 6) in their first games back after the holidays. Vikes head coach Dani Sinclair said WolfPack “didn’t back down and put our backs against the wall a bunch of times,” but Vikes managed to pull ahead in both games completing a weekend sweep.

Friday’s game saw a dominant third quarter for Vikes which led the team to an 83 to 65 victory over WolfPack. The Vikes secured 44 rebounds to the WolfPack’s 37.

The scoring leaders for Friday’s game for UVic were Amira Giannattasio (17), Haily Weaver (15), and Aleah Ashlee (13). The WolfPack leaders were Shenise Sigsworth (18), Michelle Bos (15), and Makayla Hoey (9).

With Friday’s win the Vikes improved to 7-4 on the season as the WolfPack fell to 7-6.

UVic’s win on Friday was witnessed by the Carnarvon Cobras, a U-11 basketball team of Grade 4 Oak Bay girls. The young team performed mop duties for the Vikes and played a four-on-four mini-game at halftime.

The UVic Vikes and Thompson Rivers WolfPack were back in action for a rematch on Saturday.

The first three quarters of Saturday’s game were a close contest but the Vikes dominated the fourth, taking the game 83-64.

The scoring leaders for UVic on Saturday were Kristy Gallagher (26), Ashlyn Day (16), and Amira Giannattasio (13) while WolfPack saw strong offense from Shenise Sigsworth (20), Emma Piggin (11), and Michelle Bos (9).

The win was the fourth straight in Canada West for the Vikes team, improving to 8-4 on the season. The WolfPack lost three of their last four games falling to 7-7 on the season.

 

UVic Vikes women’s basketball team takes the visiting Thompson Rivers WolfPack in an 83 to 65 victory Friday and an 83-64 victory Saturday . (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Carnarvon Cobras watch as UVic Vikes women’s basketball team play Thompson Rivers WolfPack. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Vikes mascot Thunder welcomes the crowd. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Carnarvon Cobras performing mop duties for the UVic Vikes women’s basketball team. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Carnarvon Cobras play a mini-game of four-on-four during halftime for the UVic Vikes women’s basketball game against Thompson Rivers WolfPack. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Carnarvon Cobras play a mini-game of four-on-four during halftime for the UVic Vikes women’s basketball game against Thompson Rivers WolfPack. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Carnarvon Cobras play a mini-game of four-on-four during halftime for the UVic Vikes women’s basketball game against Thompson Rivers WolfPack. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Carnarvon Cobras, who played a mini-game of four-on-four during halftime for the UVic Vikes women’s basketball game against Thompson Rivers WolfPack on Friday, meet Vikes mascot Thunder. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Carnarvon Cobras head coach Taryn Brown and assistant coach Jeff Hendersen take a break after the halftime mini-game (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

