UVic women’s rugby opens national championships against Guelph on Wednesday

The University of Victoria’s women’s rugby team will begin their national championship tournament in Kingston on Wednesday (Nov. 10). (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)

The University of Victoria women’s rugby team begins its quest for a USports national championship in Kingston on Wednesday (Nov. 10).

The Vikes’ journey starts with a quarterfinal meeting against the Ontario champions, the University of Guelph. The Gryphons will be flying high after an upset 32-23 victory over the Queen’s Gaels in the Ontario title game.

The University of Victoria women are coming off a 3-2 regular season followed by a split of their two games at the Canada West playoffs in late October. The Vikes opened that tournament with a lofty 36-7 win against Lethbridge before losing 47-13 to the undefeated UBC Thunderbirds in the gold medal game.

UVic will be without Renee Gonzalez, Canada West all-star Sara Kaljuvee and Gabrielle Senft for the national championships, as they are currently travelling with Rugby Canada’s senior national 15s tour.

The winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal will meet the winner between Ottawa and St. Francis Xavier in the semifinals.

The Vikes/Gryphons match begins at 11 a.m. Pacific time and can be viewed on CBCSports.ca and on the CBC Gem and CBC Sports apps.

