Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat prepares to take a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Vancouver on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat prepares to take a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Vancouver on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat out at least two weeks with lower-body injury

Vancouver (37-28-10) still has a slim chance of making the playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks say captain Bo Horvat will be out for at least two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury.

The team says the 27-year-old centre will be re-evaluated in two weeks — a timeline that means he may have played his last game of the regular season.

Horvat took Anton Stralman’s shot off the inside of his right ankle early in the second period of Vancouver’s 7-1 domination of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

He went directly to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The Canucks have also updated the status of Nils Hoglander, saying the winger underwent successful surgery to repair a core muscle/groin injury and there is no timeline for his return.

Vancouver (37-28-10) still has a slim chance of making the playoffs and will continue a crucial homestand Monday when it hosts the Dallas Stars.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Fernandez, Marino lead Canada to 2-0 lead at Billie Jean King Cup qualifier

Just Posted

Deep Cove Market owner Rosemary Scott, pictured in 2020, disagrees with council’s decision to remove frontage parking spots around her store and create parallel street parking. While the nearby parking lot is controlled by the store, the frontage spots on West Saanich and Birch roads are municipal property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Parking pickle prompts changes around Deep Cove Market in North Saanich

Stephen ‘Dusty’ Roberts stands among some of the rugs cleaned at his business, Luv-A-Rug Services Inc. (Courtesy Dusty Roberts)
Victoria rug-cleaning company floored by incoming donations for Ukrainians

A group of volunteers will be offering free bike tune-ups and safety inspections in front of Colwood city hall for a second year in a row on April 23 and May 7. Pictured is the 2021 edition of the event. (Photo courtesy of Dave Lacey)
Free bike tune-up days on tap at Colwood city hall

A 1971 crash involving driver Larry Pollard. (Photo by Barrie Goodwin)
Speedway Spotlight: Catching the action in Langford at full speed at Western Speed