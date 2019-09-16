Player Lukas Jasek awaited the coach’s orders during the Canucks’ training camp in Victoria. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Vancouver Canucks face off against Calgary Flames in Victoria

Pre-season action gets underway at 7 p.m.

The Vancouver Canucks face off against the Calgary Flames in pre-season action Monday in Victoria.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning spent the off-season trying to make dreams of depth and lineup stability come true, acquiring forwards J.T. Miller and Micheal Ferland, and defencemen Tyler Myers and Saanich Peninsula-born Jordie Benn.

Vancouver finished last year with a 35-36-11 record, missing the playoffs for the fourth season in a row. But some big roster changes have ignited new hope.

READ MORE: New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks took over the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for a three-day training camp, which kicked off Friday and wrapped up on Sunday.

This marked the team’s second visit to Victoria since 2007, but it was centerman Elias Pettersson’s first visit. The 20-year-old Swedish athlete enjoyed interacting with fans on the Island and even got to try some fishing during the visit.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks gear up for 50th season with training camp in Victoria

He noted he was asked to sign a lot of autographs but one stood out above the rest: a father asked Pettersson to sign his baby. He autographed the tiny fan but felt bad because he said his signature needs some work.

Vancouver Canucks newcomer Micheal Ferland was singing the praises of Pettersson on Friday after skating on a line with the NHL’s reigning rookie of the year on the opening day of training camp.

Ferland said he can see similarities in Pettersson’s talent and attitude with Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau and Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, star players on his former National Hockey League teams.

READ MORE: Newcomer Ferland lines up with sniper Pettersson as Vancouver Canucks camp opens

-With files from Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks gear up for 50th season with Training Camp in Victoria

Just Posted

MLA Andrew Weaver thins workload after illness, full recovery expected

BC Green Party leader felt symptoms at a public event in Langley, and was taken to hospital

U.S. student killed in Bamfield bus crash remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night

UPDATE: One man dies in Saanich collision

Police are asking people to avoid the intersection at Cumberland and Union roads

Malahat backs up after truck crashes through concrete barrier

Hydro poles taken out in Monday afternoon crash

PHOTOS: Thousands participate in Victoria’s Terry Fox Run

People walked, ran, cycled and rollerbladed down Dallas Road for cancer research

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Police seize drugs, money in raid of room at hotel in Duncan

Ontario woman arrested at scene

Island campground on the chopping block as ALC deadline looms

Owners fighting to continue facility’s operation, with a huge outpouring of support

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

Free Tesla 3 offered with purchase of Surrey townhome

Century Group’s offer for Viridian development runs through Oct. 31

B.C. communities urged to improve access for disabled people

One in four B.C. residents has disability, most want to work

Sikh millworker lodges human rights complaint against Interfor, again

Mander Sohal, fired from Delta’s Acorn Mill, alleges discrimination based on religion and disability

Safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash on Vancouver Island

Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni

National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

Most Read