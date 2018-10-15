Vancouver Giants end Victoria Royals’ win streak

The Victoria Royals come off a 1-1 weekend ready to host Swift Current Wednesday.

The Royals won 3 -2 over the Vancouver Giants Saturday night with an overtime goal from Kaid Oliver. The game marked a seven-game win streak for the Royals.

Oliver has recorded nine points (6g-3a) in eight games this season. His six goals have matched his career high which he achieved last season when he tallied 25 points (6g-19a) in 64 games.

The Giants won 3-2 on Sunday to end the Royals’ winning streak.

We fall to the Vancouver Giants tonight 3-2, our goals were scored by @mitchellprowse and @Jerome__15. pic.twitter.com/qagZ9AtWaK — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) October 15, 2018

The Royals continue their six-game home stand Wednesday evening against the defending WHL Champion Swift Current Broncos. Puck drop is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m.

