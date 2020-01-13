Riley Braun of the Peninsula Panthers carries the puck for the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team during the first-ever VIJHL-PJHL Prospects Game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre on Sunday. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Vancouver Island team wins first-ever junior B hockey prospects game

VIJHL stars beats mainland stars 7-4 Sunday in Nanaimo

Vancouver Island’s top junior B prospects outscored the mainland’s top junior B prospects in a special-event hockey game this past weekend.

The Nanaimo Buccaneers organization hosted the first-ever VIJHL-PJHL Prospects Game on Sunday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team defeated the Pacific Junior Hockey League visitors 7-4 in the contest, which featured 16-18-year-old stars from all teams in both leagues.

The VIJHL was led by player of the game Avery Hargitt of the Saanich Braves, who scored a hat trick. Other scorers for the home team were Brendan Murray, Davis Frank, Matthew Seale and Luc Pelletier. The two Nanaimo Buccaneers representatives were Brendan Rogers and Ben Coghlan.

For the Pacific team, Nicholas Amsler, Ethan Strik, Sam Marburg and Kurt Hoogendoorn scored goals and goalie Ajeetpal Gundarah, who made a save on a penalty shot, was chosen player of the game.

GAME ON … The Bucs visit the Westshore Wolves on Wednesday, Jan. 15, then host the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at the NIC.

Goalie Jonah Chambers of the Victoria Cougars watches the play in his end during the first-ever VIJHL-PJHL Prospects Game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre on Sunday. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Chase Klassen of the Westshore Wolves takes a shot on goal for his Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team during the first-ever VIJHL-PJHL Prospects Game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre on Sunday. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League player Brendan Rogers, left, stickhandles away from Pacific Junior Hockey League opponents during the first-ever VIJHL-PJHL Prospects Game on Sunday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

