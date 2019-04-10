Rhys Duch is returning for his 11th season with the Victoria Shamrocks. (Photo Courtesy of Victoria Shamrocks)

Veteran scorer Rhys Duch returns to the Victoria Shamrocks for 2019 season

‘Clutch Duch’ on the floor as team vies for 10th Mann Cupp National Championship

Lacrosse veteran goal scorer Rhys Duch is hoping for another lucky year with the Victoria Shamrocks.

Returning for the 2019 season, Duch and the Shamrocks are looking to make another run for the Mann Cupp National Championship.

“I’m excited and proud to be a part of my home town team for another year,” said Duch, in a release. “Management and coaching have put together an awesome group of experience, talent, and youth that will certainly challenge for another Mann Cup.”

Duch grew up playing for the Saanich Tigers before he joined the Shamrocks and he is now entering his 11th season with the local team.

Rhys Dutch boasts a 4.25 points per game average. The all star athlete is returning for his 11th season with the Victoria Shamrocks.(Photo Courtesy of Victoria Shamrocks)

READ ALSO: Young Shamrocks fans test out shots in St. Patrick’s day celebration

The two-time Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) scoring champion boasts a 4.25 points per game average and has tallied 416 goals and 507 assists in 217 regular season and playoff games with the Shamrocks. He was the WLA’s most valuable player in 2016.

In a release, the Shamrocks general manager Chris Welch said Duch is a “threat to score” every time he plays.

“When you need a goal it’s good to be able to put ‘Clutch’ Duch on the floor,” he said.

Duch joins teammates Keegan Bell, Larson Sundown, Marshal King, and Chris Boushy as the Shamrocks compete for the western championship and ultimately, look for their 10th Mann Cup win.

The national championships of Senior “A” lacrosse will be held in B.C. this year by the team that wins the WLA playoff championship.

Victoria Shamrocks 2019 season starts in May. Tickets are available at VictoriaShamrocks.com.

READ ALSO: Shamrocks pick up four new graduating juniors, retain five in 2019 WLA draft

