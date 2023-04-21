Cal State Fullerton baseball player and Victoria product Fynn Chester’s eight strong innings against UC Riverside on April 15 helped the senior earn Big West pitcher of the week honours. (Courtesy of Katie Abertson)

Victoria baseball player named NCAA’s Big West pitcher of the week

Fynn Chester had eight strong innings, tied his career high in strikeouts on April 15

A local pitcher has been honoured as his strong senior season south of the border continues.

Cal State Fullerton Titans player and Victoria product Fynn Chester was named the Big West’s pitcher of the week after helping his club to a 13-1 win over the University of California Riverside last week.

The Big West conference is comprised of 11 of the NCAA’s top athletic programs based in California and Hawaii.

Chester allowed just one unearned run on five hits over eight innings of work against UC Riverside on April 15. The right-handed senior tied his career-high with eight strikeouts, seven of them swinging, and didn’t walk a single batter.

His 94-pitch outing included retiring 10-straight hitters between the first and fifth innings. Chester got the Titans out of a jam in the fifth as he stranded runners on second and third after getting a swinging strikeout before an inning-ending groundout.

This is the second time the Lambrick Park Secondary grad has received Big West pitcher of the week honours. He’s in his second season with the Division 1 Titans after transferring from Salt Lake Community College.

Chester is 5-0 on the year with one save, 28 strikeouts, four walks and a 2.15 ERA in 37.2 innings on the mound.

Cal State now holds the top spot in the Big West baseball standings with about half the season to go.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

