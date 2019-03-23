Victoria bowler Patrick Reid wins gold with Alberta’s Mitchell MacDonald at the World Games in Abu Dhabi. (Courtesy SOBC - Victoria)

Victoria bowler strikes gold at World Special Olympics Games

Hours of training at Langford Lanes paved the way to gold for Patrick Reid

The many hours of training put in at Langford Lanes paved the way to gold for 10-pin bowler Patrick Reid.

The Victoria athlete claimed the gold medal in the doubles event with his Alberta-based partner Mitchell MacDonald during the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi from March 14-21.

“Gold was possible by remembering all the hard work I put in during my training the last few months with my coach Shannon Dempster and the support during the last week of competition from my Games coaches,” said Reid. His best score at the Games was 223 in qualifying. He bowled a 213 in his last game to secure the win.

Coach Rebecca Norton said Reid performed well at the Games, earlier in the week securing two fifth-place finishes in the team and singles competitions.

“Patrick has bowled very well all week, just came up short against some tough competition earlier in the tournament. During the final day of competition, he didn’t hold back. He was focused and, along with his doubles partner, they took gold handily,” Norton said.

Reid is the second Island-based athlete to medal at these games. Track athlete Arianna Phillips of Nanaimo won gold in high jump and bronze in the 200m.

More than 100 athletes with intellectual disabilities represent Canada at the Games, considered the largest sporting and humanitarian event of 2019.


