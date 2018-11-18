Victoria curling foursome looks to defend provincial title

The final standings for the 2018-19 BC Junior Curling Tour have been determined, with the tour coming to a close over Remembrance Day long weekend at the Optimist Junior Cashspiel at Esquimalt Curling Club.

The tour’s top two junior men’s teams and top two junior women’s teams receive automatic berths to the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships at Vernon Curling Club from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.

Langley and Victoria’s Team Tardi (made up of Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Matthew Hall, Alex Horvath) finished first in the BC Junior Men’s Tour with 260.00 points. The team won both the Anita Cochrane Memorial and the Rick Cotter Memorial. Skip Tardi and third Middleton look to defend their title of BC Junior Men’s Champions in Vernon.

Richmond and Royal City’s Team Carpenter (Brayden Carpenter, Matthew McCrady, Zane McLeod, Branden Reimer) also advances to the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships after coming in second in the BC Junior Men’s Tour with 244.00 points, 16 points behind Team Tardi.

Delta’s Team Daniels (Sarah Daniels, Kayla MacMillan, Jessica Humphries, Sarah Loken) has claimed the top spot in the BC Junior Women’s Tour with 365.00 points. The team won the Parksville Junior Cashspiel, the Anita Cochrane Memorial, and the Optimist Junior Cashspiel. Daniels will be aiming to return to the top of the podium at the BC Junior Curling Championships, which she last won in 2016.

Victoria’s Team Reese-Hansen (Taylor Reese-Hansen, Catera Park, Jordan Koster, Sydney Brilz) came in second in the BC Junior Women’s Tour with 279.75 points. The team won the Rick Cotter Memorial and will be looking to defend their title of BC Junior Women’s Champions.

The remaining six junior men’s teams and six junior women’s teams that will be competing in the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships will be determined at the junior playdowns. The junior regional playdowns will be taking place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, with the junior open playdown taking place Dec. 7 to 9.

Learn more online at www.curlbc.ca/curlers/competitive/junior.



