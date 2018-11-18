Victoria curling foursome looks to defend provincial title

2019 BC Junior Curling Championships held in Vernon from Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019

Team Silversides (BC Curling photo)

The final standings for the 2018-19 BC Junior Curling Tour have been determined, with the tour coming to a close over Remembrance Day long weekend at the Optimist Junior Cashspiel at Esquimalt Curling Club.

The tour’s top two junior men’s teams and top two junior women’s teams receive automatic berths to the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships at Vernon Curling Club from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.

READ ALSO: Victoria Curling Club wants to be part of the new Crystal Pool facility

Langley and Victoria’s Team Tardi (made up of Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Matthew Hall, Alex Horvath) finished first in the BC Junior Men’s Tour with 260.00 points. The team won both the Anita Cochrane Memorial and the Rick Cotter Memorial. Skip Tardi and third Middleton look to defend their title of BC Junior Men’s Champions in Vernon.

Richmond and Royal City’s Team Carpenter (Brayden Carpenter, Matthew McCrady, Zane McLeod, Branden Reimer) also advances to the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships after coming in second in the BC Junior Men’s Tour with 244.00 points, 16 points behind Team Tardi.

Delta’s Team Daniels (Sarah Daniels, Kayla MacMillan, Jessica Humphries, Sarah Loken) has claimed the top spot in the BC Junior Women’s Tour with 365.00 points. The team won the Parksville Junior Cashspiel, the Anita Cochrane Memorial, and the Optimist Junior Cashspiel. Daniels will be aiming to return to the top of the podium at the BC Junior Curling Championships, which she last won in 2016.

READ ALSO: We finally have a new theory for why curling rocks curl, says B.C. physicist

Victoria’s Team Reese-Hansen (Taylor Reese-Hansen, Catera Park, Jordan Koster, Sydney Brilz) came in second in the BC Junior Women’s Tour with 279.75 points. The team won the Rick Cotter Memorial and will be looking to defend their title of BC Junior Women’s Champions.

The remaining six junior men’s teams and six junior women’s teams that will be competing in the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships will be determined at the junior playdowns. The junior regional playdowns will be taking place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, with the junior open playdown taking place Dec. 7 to 9.

Learn more online at www.curlbc.ca/curlers/competitive/junior.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Delta’s Team Daniels (Sarah Daniels, Kayla MacMillan, Jessica Humphries, Sarah Loken) has claimed the top spot in the BC Junior Women’s Tour with 365.00 points. (BC Curling photo)

Victoria’s Team Reese-Hansen (Taylor Reese-Hansen, Catera Park, Jordan Koster, Sydney Brilz) came in second in the BC Junior Women’s Tour with 279.75 points. (Team Reeese-Hansen/Facebook)

Previous story
Price makes 36 saves as Habs edge Canucks 3-2

Just Posted

High school graduation rates on the rise in Greater Victoria

High school completion up from 71 to 86.8 per cent over 10 years

Pacific Centre Family Services Association a winning design in Colwood

Victoria Real Estate Board winner a welcoming sight

Victoria curling foursome looks to defend provincial title

2019 BC Junior Curling Championships held in Vernon from Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019

Top tourism executives in B.C. earn almost $1 million

Destination B.C. CEO Marsha Walden received total compensation of $296,487 in 2017-18

Man arrested in Colwood sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

The man was arrested in February and has been sentenced to three years imprisonment

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 16 to 18

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

NEB approves operating pressure increase to repaired Enbridge pipeline

The pipeline burst outside of Prince George on Oct. 9, now operating at 85 per cent

B.C. VIEWS: Setting speed limits in a post-fact political environment

Media prefer ‘speed kills’ narrative, even when it fails to appear

Controversy erupts over Japanese flag in B.C. classroom

Online petition demanding removal has collected more than 5,700 signatures

Death toll rises to 76 in California fire with winds ahead

Nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began

Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for The Washington Post who was slain Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

Most Read