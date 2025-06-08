Victoria family hits ‘Triple Crown’ – HarbourCats crush Lefties

Home crowd of 2,648 sees HarbourCats bounce back – and one family walk off with everything

On a sun-soaked Saturday night at Royal Athletic Park, the Victoria HarbourCats put on a show – but it was a local family that stole the spotlight.

The HarbourCats bounced back in emphatic fashion with a 10-4 win over the Port Angeles Lefties, snapping a four-game losing skid and lighting up the scoreboard with 11 hits – their highest total of the season.

But even with the on-field action, it was the Gough family from Victoria who walked away with what may go down as the most improbable hat trick in HarbourCats history.

They’re calling it the Triple Crown.

It started with a simple game of heads or tails. Jamie Gough was the last one standing, winning a paddleboard. Moments later, her husband Jesse caught a foul ball in the stands. And before the night was done, the family’s number was called for the 50/50 draw – a $4,785 prize.

“Oh my gosh,” Jamie said, laughing. “Just winning the paddleboard was a shock – but all three, I just can’t believe it.”

Jesse was still shaking his head after the final number was read aloud.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, to be honest,” he said. “I had to double-take. I just wanted to support Little League – we threw in $100 to help out with their Canadian championships. I didn’t expect to win anything, and to end up with this? It’s unreal.”

The Goughs, a family of four and regular HarbourCats fans, typically make it out to six to eight games each season.

Saturday just happened to line up perfectly – their kids had just finished playing their own ballgame, and with the promise of fireworks and warm weather, they made their way to the ballpark.

“I guess now we have to go buy a lottery ticket,” Jesse said with a grin.

The Gough family were the biggest winners of the night. They won a paddleboard, caught a foul ball, and claimed the 50/50 jackpot of nearly $5,000.

On the field, it wasn’t the smoothest start for the HarbourCats. The Lefties carried their Friday momentum – having won 9-3 – into Saturday’s game, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

But Victoria responded with a flood of offence that saw five players record multi-hit games.

Xander McAfee, Logan Shepherd, Tanner Beltowski, and Connor Ross each chipped in with two hits, while Jack Johnson led the way with three runs batted in.

Thomas Bridges got the start at the mound, throwing four innings before Victoria handed the ball off to five relievers – each pitching a scoreless inning to shut the door.

The win moves Victoria to 4-4 on the season, bringing some much-needed momentum after a rough start that saw them drop four straight following an opening three-game sweep.

As for the Goughs, the fireworks show was just icing on the cake.

“Saturday night, fireworks night, the kids just finished their game – we thought, why not?” Jamie said. “We just came to take in the nice weather and enjoy the festivities. And now this? No way we could have ever imagined something like it.”

The HarbourCats have three more fireworks nights scheduled for the 2025 season: June 30, July 12, and Aug. 4.

The HarbourCats will look to make it two in a row as they wrap up the three-game home-opening series against Port Angeles on Sunday, June 8, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.