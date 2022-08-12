Victoria goalie Dylan Garand wins first start for Team Canada at World Juniors

New York Rangers prospect made 22 stops in 11-1 thumping of Slovakia

Victoria’s Dylan Garand got the win between the pipes for Team Canada against Slovakia on Aug. 12 at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships. (Photo by Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images)

A former Juan de Fuca Grizzlies netminder got the win after making his first start at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton on Thursday.

Victoria’s Dylan Garand made 22 stops in Canada’s 11-1 victory over Slovakia, improving the host country to 2-0 after a win over Latvia the day before.

The goalie read an early Slovakian breakaway attempt perfectly early on to keep Canada up 1-0. The only goal against him came off the stick of Matej Kaslik midway through the second period.

Thursday was Garand’s first time starting for Canada at the under-20 international tournament. He played one period while in a backup role during the 2021 world juniors, where Canada took home the silver medal.

In Western Hockey League last season, he helped the Kamloops Blazers to their third straight B.C. Division title, posting a .925 save percentage, 2.16 goals against average and four shutouts in 45 games.

Drafted by the New York Rangers in 2020, Garand, now 20, signed an entry-level NHL contract last December.

Canada has Friday off before taking on Czechia on Saturday.

– With files from The Canadian Press

