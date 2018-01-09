Victoria Golf Club boats seven pros in Top 100 in PGA of BC for 2017

Lindsay Bernkervitch, head golf master watches his shot fly at the Victoria Golf Course after one swift swing. Tuesday afternoon was surely had the perfect weather for a nice game of golf, thanks to calm winds, moderate temperature and clear skies. (Octavian Lacatusu/Oak Bay News)

Victoria Golf Club scored seven professionals in the top 100 listed by the PGA of BC for 2017.

“It was a goal for all of our professionals to achieve the standard,” said Scott Kolb, general manager at VGC and one of those on the top 100. “We are extremely proud to have seven and a past employee to be on the list. It is based on playing in golf tournaments, participation in trade shows and mainly about education. Our pros strive to be the top in learning and we really focus on personal and professional growth.”

The PGA of BC determines its Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2017, through the association’s Professional Development Program Order of Merit presented by Sunice & Bobby Jones.

Alongside Kolb from the Victoria Golf Club are: Lindsay Bernakevitch, Mark Bicknell, Terrance Drader, Connor Taiji, Arlen Wocknitz and Gina Hosie.

The first-place finisher in the PDP Order of Merit for 2017 was Capilano Golf & Country Club Professional Greg Pool.

In other parts of Greater Victoria, Jordan Ray, Justin Ford and Doug Hastie of Bear Mountain Golf Resort made the list.

Mac McLeod and Jason Giesbrecht of Royal Colwood Golf Course also made the top 100 as did Jim Goddard of Cordova Bay Golf Club.

The PGA of British Columbia Professional Development Program is designed to acknowledge PGA of BC members who have demonstrated contributions to the association, the province’s golf industry and themselves. Through participation in continuing education, competitions, the PGA of BC Awards program, annual Buying Show and various forms of volunteerism, the PDP provides an equal avenue to showcase strengths of the diverse membership.

“Sunice and Bobby Jones are proud to support the PGA of BC’s Professional Development Program. We believe this initiative recognizes individuals who strive to build upon their qualities as consummate Golf Professionals — leadership, excellence, professionalism and dedication among them,” said Stephen Graham, B.C. sales representative for Sunice and Bobby Jones. “Congratulations to all PGA of BC members for their ongoing commitment to their craft.”