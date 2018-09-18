Grizzlies’ Jordan Guiney (left) and Alexander Campbell fight for the puck amongst the Penticton Vees at Victoria’s home opener. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Victoria Grizzlies beat Penticton Vees 4-3 in home opener

No. 1 in pre-season polls, the Vees fall at The Q Centre in Colwood

The Victoria Grizzlies beat the Penticton Vees 4-3 in their home opener over the weekend.

The Vees, now 1-2, were ranked No. 1 in the pre-season in the Canadian Junior Hockey League. But the Grizzlies, now 2-1, also beat the Vees in their lone meeting last season.

READ MORE: Victoria Grizzlies announce jersey retirement for Benn brothers

Pre-game ceremonies included the retirement of Jordie and Jamie Benn’s jerseys. The brothers played for the Grizzlies before ending up in the NHL.

In Saturday’s game, Victoria got out to an early 1-0 lead with a goal from Cameron Thompson, to give them the advantage at the end of the first.

The Vees answered back with back-to-back goals, but Victoria’s Jordan Guiney and Riley Hughes each scored a goal to finish the second giving the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead.

Grizzlies’ Thompson also scored his second goal of the evening in the third, to extend the lead 4-2. The Vees had the final word with a goal, but it wasn’t enough to top Victoria.

Hughes had an assist to go along with his goal and Alex Newhook had three assists in the win. Grizzlies’ goalie Kurtis Chapman logged the win with 26 saves in the contest.

The Grizzlies will start a four-game road trip against Merritt at the Prospera Centre Thursday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

