The Victoria Grizzlies will be retiring Grizzlies alum and Stanley Cup winner Tyler Bozak’s jersey number on a match against the Powell River Kings on Jan. 11. (Twitter/Tyler Bozak)

Victoria Grizzlies confirm plans to retire Stanley cup winner Tyler Bozak’s jersey number

Special ceremony takes place on Friday, Jan. 10

The Victoria Grizzlies have confirmed that they will be retiring Stanley Cup winner Tyler Bozak’s jersey number at their next game on Friday night.

A special ceremony will be held in honour of the former Grizzlies captain who played for three seasons on the Island.

The Saskatchewan-born star played for Victoria for three seasons in his late teens – 2004 through 2006 under the Salsa name, and 2006 to 2007 under their current Grizzlies title.

In his last season in Victoria, he recorded 128 points (45 goals and 83 assists) and was awarded the Brett Hull Trophy as the British Columbia Hockey League’s player as the top scorer.

Bozak filmed a brief TV promotion for the Grizzlies back when The Q Centre was known as Bear Mountain Arena.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Royals lose their crown to Kamloops Blazers in 5–1 defeat

READ MORE: NHL teams score four from Grizzlies den

After leaving Victoria, Bozak attended the University of Denver to play for the Pioneers, which lasted two years. In 2008, he tore his meniscus in his left knee, which resulted in losing a majority of ice time in his final year at Denver. Fortunately, Bozak was a strong pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After a brief stint with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies, he debuted with the Leafs in the 2009-2010 season, which lasted nearly a decade. After nine seasons, Bozak left the club as a free agent and signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the St. Louis Blues.

Bozak won’t be at Friday’s game but will send in a personal video.

The jersey retirement will take place on Friday, Jan. 10 when the Grizzlies face-off against the Cowichan Capitals at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Just Posted

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Retailers name Victoria running business Store of the Year

Frontrunners Footwear recognized by the Canadian Independent Running Retailers of Canada

Tony-winning musical comes alive at Langham Court

Community theatre group takes on Company, Jan. 15 to Feb. 1

Saanich Lacrosse hosting free sessions for new players

Drop-in sessions being held Jan. 11 and 12 at Pearkes Field House

Greater Victoria boasts three Coldest Night walks for homeless this winter

Walkers start gathering pledges now for Feb. 22 walk

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Vancouver Island’s Paul Nicklen given Order of Canada, inducted into International Photography Hall of Fame

Nanoose Bay resident says ‘it was all very humbling’

Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Wet’suwet’en chief says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Most Read