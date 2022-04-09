Victoria Grizzlies knocked out of playoffs by Langley Rivermen

The Grizzlies fell 5-3 Friday in Langley, sending the Rivermen to face the Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Victoria Grizzlies goaltender Cole Schwebius handles the puck Friday night during game five of the first BCHL playoff series against the Langley Rivermen. The Grizzlies lost 5-3, eliminating them from the playoffs. (Garrett James BCHL/Twitter)

The 2021-2022 season officially ended for the Victoria Grizzlies Friday night as they fell 5-3 in game five of the opening round of the playoffs against the Langley Rivermen.

It was a do-or-die game for the Grizzlies, who trailed the Rivermen three to one in the best of seven series heading into it, and for the first two periods it looked like it would be anyone’s game.

The opening frame had a clean score sheet for the first 11 minutes of play before the two teams were hit with coincidental roughing minors.

With a little under five minutes remaining in the period, Langley’s Riley Wallack earned the first goal of the game, slipping one past Victoria goaltender Cole Schwebius.

Isack Bandu scored the equalizer for the Grizzlies with two minutes remaining. Victoria out-shot Langley in the first 16 to 10.

The second period was filled with goals as the two teams traded entries on the score sheet.

The Rivermen’s Max Bulawka opened the period with a goal at the 2:42 mark, returning his team to the lead, but Bandu made it a tie game once again with his second goal of the game four minutes of play later.

The Grizzlies took the lead for the first time in the game just before the half-way point with Kalen Szeto putting the puck past Rivermen net minder Ajeet Gundarah.

But that lead wouldn’t last long, with Langley’s Max Dukovac making it a tie game at the 14-minute mark. The frame would end with Victoria continuing to out-shoot Langley 15-11.

It would take just three minutes of play into the third for the Rivermen to score what would prove to be the game-winning goal, courtesy of Joseph Messina. 10 minutes later, Wallack would get the insurance goal and his second of the game.

While they may not have had luck getting pucks past Gundarah, Victoria continued to out-shoot Langley 11-9 in the third, and 42-30 in the game totals.

With the Grizzlies heading home for the summer, the Rivermen will prepare to take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the second round of the British Columbia Hockey League playoffs.

