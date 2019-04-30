Victoria Grizzlies sign new goalie

Howe recorded a 2.50 goals against average and .899 save percentage for the 2018 season with UCC in the competitive Conference of Independent Schools of Ontario Athletic Association, the league where Grizzlies veteran Alex Newhook once played. (File photo)

With more than 10 Victoria Grizzlies set to leave the den next season, the team has some big holes to fill over the summer.

In Barrie, Ont. native Joe Howe, last season’s team MVP as a goalie for Upper Canada College (UCC), they may have found a promising piece in their search for postseason triumph.

ALSO READ: Four Grizzlies players named for NHL draft

At six-foot-two and 185 pounds, the netminder provides a strong presence in front of the goal. The 17-year-old, who turns 18 in June, recorded a 2.50 goals against average and .899 save percentage for the 2018 season with UCC in the competitive Conference of Independent Schools of Ontario Athletic Association, the league where Grizzlies veteran Alex Newhook once played.

ALSO READ: Grizzlies players say goodbye in ‘bittersweet’ farewell

The Grizzlies are set to lose both goalies, Zack Rose (bound for Bowling Green University) and Kurtis Chapman, who set a franchise record with a 55-save performance in a season highlight.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter