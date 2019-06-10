Victoria HarbourCats finish home series with a win

‘Cats claw their way to 3-3 standing in young season

Nate Pecota had a double, single, sac fly and a run scored to help the HarbourCats to their 4-1 win Sunday (Photo/Christian J. Stewart)

The HarbourCats home opener series may have kicked off with a rough start – the Cats lost their first two games – 2-1 Friday night and 12-7 Saturday to the Corvallis Knights.

But the team turned things around Sunday when they scratched out a win in another game against the Knights, leaving the Wilson’s Group Stadium with a 4-1 win over the Oregon team.

A run batted in (RBI) single from newcomer Emilio Nogales helped the HarbourCats kick off the series finale with a 2-0 first inning lead on the way to the 4-1 victory.

Trouble started early for the ‘Cats Cade Brown, of Hawaii, who allowed the first two runners to reach before settling down and striking out the side to end the inning.

Outfielder Nate Pecota doubled to lead off the bottom of the inning and scored on a Corvallis error – a pick-off attempt at first.

Brown and Knights starter Tevita Gerber settled in at third, when a “sun-aided RBI-single” from Harrison Spohn scored Nick Adams to give the ‘Cats a 3-0 lead.

In fourth, a sacrifice fly from Pecota scored Matt Clayton and put the ‘Cats at 4-1.

Pecota led Victoria with a pair of hits including a double, an RBI and a run scored. Nogales and Spohn each finished with a double and RBI, while Tanner Haney would contribute two hits to the winning effort.

HarbourCats are now at 3-3 on the West Coast League season and will soon go to the field against Team Cuba Monday evening for another match in the international series.

First pitch goes at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available online at harbourcats.com.



