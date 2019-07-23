(John Richardson photo)

Victoria Highlanders host Challenge Cup soccer on UVic turf

Victoria Highlanders FC hosts the 2019 Pacific Coast Soccer League playoffs July 27, 28

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

If you get your kicks watching playoff soccer, Centennial Stadium at the University of Victoria is the place to be this weekend.

Victoria Highlanders FC is hosting the 2019 Pacific Coast Soccer League playoffs, also known as the 2019 Challenge Cup. The semi-finals are slated for Saturday, July 27, with games getting underway at 2 and 4:30 p.m. The final kicks off on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

“The Highlanders have had an exceptional season and we are proud of the hard work they’ve put in,” Highlanders general manager and co-owner Mark deFrias said in a media release. “We are excited to have the opportunity to host the PCSL Challenge Cup at Centennial Stadium this season. It is another opportunity for the people in our community to see the development of our program and the up and coming players that are looking to take the next step in their careers.”

The Victoria Highlanders Second Team, which has an opportunity to compete for the trophy on home soil, and FC Tigers Vancouver have clinched two of the four playoff spots. The final two spots will be decided during a four-team battle between Surrey United, Okanagan FC, Tim Hortons Pinnacles and Kamloops Wolfpack.

The cost for the semi-final matches on Saturday and Sunday’s final is $5, with kids under 12 admitted for free. Mai Mai’s Streamline and Phillips Brewery bar will be open during the matches.

Head over to pcsl.org for more information on the league and the playoffs.

