Victoria joins women’s largest soccer league in the world

A Vancouver Island-based group is bringing a Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team to Victoria.

WPSL is the largest women’s soccer league in the world with more than 100 clubs in North America, and teams are made up of collegiate post-collegiate, international and top high school soccer players. The Victoria-based team will be the second Canadian club to join the league.

Corey and Stacy Volk, of EPIC Sport Management that promotes the development of soccer, launched the club and will serve as managing directors.

Neil Sedgwick, EPIC’s director of youth development and head coach of the University of Northern British Colubmia women’s soccer team, is head coach. Wes Barrett, EPIC’s sports academy director, will be the associate head coach.

“EPIC is very excited to be part of bringing the WPSL to Vancouver Island,” Sedgwick said in a statement. “It has been a few years since the Island has had this level of women’s soccer. By Vancouver Island having a team in the WPSL, youth, current university and former university female players are given the opportunity to compete and develop outside of their current playing environments.”

The club will play in the West Region in the Northwest Conference, and will have rivals across the water in the Vancouver-based TSS Rovers that just finished its first season in the WPSL.

Victoria’s club joins CAFC Ospreys, EGA Omaha, Alamo City SC, Chatham FC, Wake FC, and ASC San Diego as the 2019 expansion clubs.

EPIC seeks name suggestions for the new club. A stadium location is being finalized and will be revealed in the coming months.

