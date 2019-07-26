(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Junior A Shamrocks confident facing Salmonbellies in Victoria Saturday

Hard-fought series currently knotted at two games each

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

The Victoria Junior A Shamrocks feel confident going into a pair of games against the New Westminster Salmonbellies this weekend that could settle a hard-fought series currently knotted at two games each.

Victoria will host New Westminster in a game at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre before travelling to Queen’s Park Arena for a 4 p.m. start on Sunday.

“It’s been two evenly matched teams so far,” noted Shamrocks general manager Wade Murray. “I think securing our home arena for the series helps. We’d like to win Saturday and close it out Sunday in New Westminster if we can. We feel very confident about our chances in a best of three with two games at home.”

A series win over New Westminster would guarantee the Shamrocks a shot at the Minto Cup because, with the championship here in B.C. this year, two teams from the province will qualify.

“There’s a lot at stake with the Minto Cup in Langley in August,” Murray noted. “It’s been a long time since a Shamrocks team has played for the Minto Cup.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com



