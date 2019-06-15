Three generations of the Banner family were at Lambrick Park for Victoria Mavericks Baseball on Friday night. Len, right, has watched his son, Aaron, play at the park for more than 20 years. Aaron now plays for the Brewers, in the Mavericks league. Aaron’s son, six-year-old Lucas, is the team’s batboy. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

Victoria Mavericks baseball league showcasing top-level talent

Former and current college players highlight many rosters

Len Banner has watched his son play baseball at Lambrick Park for more than 20 years.

“We’re a pretty die-hard ball family,” his son, Aaron, said as he took a breather at Friday night’s Victoria Mavericks Baseball League game between the Dodgers and the Brewers. Aaron’s son, six-year-old Lucas, was busy acting as the Brewers’ batboy for the night.

Aaron, 39, plays for the Brewers in the senior league. He’s played competitive ball at the park since he was 16, and he’s been in the Mavericks’ league since his late teens, with his parents catching many of the games.

The talent in the league now is better than ever, both he and his father agreed.

“This league is way better than since he first came in,” Len said. “There’s so much talent.”

READ ALSO: Mavericks’ miracle cut short by Team BC at men’s baseball nationals

The league, made up of six teams, features two former professional players, including Los Angeles Dodgers fourth-round pick Kyle Orr, as well as 48 athletes who’ve played college baseball. Nearly 20 are active collegiate players.

“There’s lots of good youth baseball in Victoria, and it shows here,” Aaron said.

He’s debated hanging up the cleats, but the talent in the league and the friendships he’s developed keep him coming back.

“It’s all love of the game, and that’s what everyone is here for,” he said.

Twenty-two-year-old Zane Takhar, a middle infielder with the Dodgers who played college baseball in Oklahoma, said the league’s talent has leaped immensely over the last few years. He returned for his third season in the league this year, after spending the past two summers with a team in Edmonton.

“I haven’t played for two years because I was away in Edmonton the last two. It’s a major jump,” he said. “Since I’ve been back, it’s a lot better this year.”

Aaron, who describes the league as “flourishing,” credits the work of the executive for the league’s current state.

“They’ve inserted a lot of energy.”

League president, Jeremy Campbell, who’s 26, is in his second year in the position. He plays and coaches the league’s Athletics team, writes schedules, organizes umpires and scorekeepers, and even mows the infield.

“I love it. I come out here all the time,” Campbell said, noting his love for the league started when he was seven or eight years old.

Just like Aaron’s son, Campbell was a batboy.

The Victoria Mavericks league runs most nights throughout the summer at Lambrick Park in Saanich.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Just Posted

Average housing prices would have to drop by $413,000 for Victoria to become affordable

Alternatively, salaries need to increase to $134,000 per year, more than double current levels

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Oak Bay resident wins fight to remove tree

With St. Patrick Street tree removal, Oak Bay now aims to plant 6,401 trees

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Victoria brain injury survivors share harrowing stories

Group says brain injury awareness, resources are lacking

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 15-16

Car Free YYJ, a barber battle and an Outdoor Discovery Day

Homalco tour gives glimpse into area’s ‘People, Land, Water’

First Nation business mixes cultural components with wildlife excursions

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in B.C.’s Fraser River

For angler who landed the exceptionally large sturgeon it was an ‘incredible dream come true’

Langford-Opoly game coming to West Shore Walmart this week

Game features local haunts like Darcy’s Pub, Hatley Castle and Luxton Fair

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Rick Mercer-led comedy team in for second Just for Laughs show at UVic

Comedy company will stage two shows Nov. 16 at Farquhar Auditorium

UVic pronounces three new Canada Research chairs

Three scientists at the University of Victoria will serve as Canada Research Chairs

Most Read