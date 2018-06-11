Despite the smaller playing surface, the level of competition was high at the Pearkes Recreation Centre for the largest pickleball event ever held on Vancouver Island. (photo / Tim Collins)

Victoria Pickleball Association hosts biggest ever tournament

Pickleball’s popularity has exploded

One might be fooled into believing that a game with a name like pickleball shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

They’d be wrong.

“It’s true that the game is just a barrel of fun and for me I only had to hit the ball about four times and I was addicted,” explained Trish Main, the president of the Victoria Pickleball Association.

Main was on hand at the Pearkes Recreation Centre for the first ranked tournament in Victoria’s history.

“And it’s true that past tournaments have pretty much been just for fun where competitors just threw their name in a hat and it was pretty much just a random draw. But the sport is maturing and, for this tournament, the competitors had to register at a ranking level with a partner,” she said. “Players are getting better and the sort can be just as competative as any other.”

The rankings for pickleball are still a recent phenomenon and for the weekend tournament at Pearkes the ranking at which players registered was, to a certain extent, based upon a self assessment. Players arrived at their ranking by comparing their abilities against a chart published by the International Pickleball Federation upon which skills required at each level have been listed.

“Players who have played in a sanctioned tournament they will get officially ranked by the organization so they don’t have to do that self-assessment. In our tournament this weekend we do have some ranked players mixed in with those who have chosen the ranking at which they want to play,” said Main.

But the increased competativeness of the sport has done nothing to dampen the popularity of the sport; a fact that was readily apparent by the sheer numbers of players registered for the weekend event.

“This is the biggest tournament we’ve ever had. The next biggest had only 64 players so to jump up to 140 tells you how popular the sport is getting,”added Main.

That popularity has, for years now, motivated pickleball enthusiasts to become ardent lobbyists for more playing surfaces in the community.

“This venue (Pearkes Recreation Centre) is the best in Greater Victoria, but you can see that, even with eight courts, it’s hard to accommodate a tournament this size,” said Main as she gestured at the scores of players waiting their turn at the courts.

Jan Bergen, one of the competitors in the weekend tournament, agreed.

“The numbers of players are certainly increasing and we really do need more facilities,” said Bergen. “There are more players taking up the game and they are getting better all the time. And now they are teaching the game to young people in schools so you know that those numbers will just keep getting bigger.”

But pickleball’s largest demographic is still based in the older segments of the population.

That’s because the nature of the game does not require the overhand power serves involved in tennis and the smaller court surface allows for a broad range of participants–some of whom might have found tennis’ larger playing surface to be daunting.

“For me, it’s the social aspect that I love,” said Bergen. “I travel with a group of friends and we go to between five and seven tournaments all over every year. In fact, we just got back from Centralia, Washington where we went for just a lovely tournament.”

Main is certain that the weekend’s tournament will be only the first of a regular series of events as the game continues to grow in popularity. There have already been two other tournaments on Vancouver Island this summer, one in Comox and the other in Qualicum.

“Our association is really helping the sport along and we offer clinics for new players, organize leagues and host tournaments whenever and wherever we can. There is a real pickleball family developing, and it’s just great.”

The tournament ran between June 8 and 10. Results of the tournament will be posted on the the organization’s website at victoriapickleball.org.

 

Competition was fierce at the Pearkes Recreation Centre as more than 140 enthusiasts competed in the largest pickleball tournament ever seen on the Island. (photo / Tim Collins)

Victoria Pickleball Association hosts biggest toMore than 140 competitors and scores of fans showed up at the Pearkes Recreation Centre for the VRPA Island Classic Tournament. (photo / Tim Collins)

Previous story
FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Just Posted

National Blood Donor Week kicks off with collection clinic in Victoria

‘The Missing Type’ campaign takes to social media, Canadians encouraged to learn blood type, donate

Cannabis back on the table at Esquimalt council

Township prepares bylaw days after legalization of marijuana passes in Senate

Photos: Sun shines on Oak Bay’s Garagellenium 19

That’s a wrap for Garagellenium’s 19th birthday. Oak Bay residents opened their… Continue reading

UVic welcomes more than 3,700 new grads

Convocations span the week of June 11

Esquimalt welcomes first coffee roastery

The Esquimalt Roasting Company offers fresh coffee in micro batches

VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

Rider descends Campbell River hill at mad speed

Cause unclear in crash that killed helicopter pilot in Campbell River

The Transportation Safety Board says it has not been able to determine why the helicopter went down

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

Victoria Pickleball Association hosts biggest ever tournament

Pickleball’s popularity has exploded

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries

Most Read