The Victoria AAA Reds provincial championship team celebrates an unprecedented win in Burnaby. (Submitted/Anissa Paulsen)

Victoria Reds chart unprecedented win at provincial baseball tournament

AAA pee wee team now headed to national championships in Quebec

A team of Victoria pee wees are in ‘scoring position’ this week after a history-making win in Burnaby.

The Victoria AAA Reds baseball team had a 19-7 win over the Burnaby Braves at the Baseball BC Pee Wee AAA Provincials tournament at Burnaby’s Kensington Park on Sunday, an unprecedented win for the region.

The Victoria team includes 12 of the top boys aged 13 and under from three Greater Victoria baseball associations. The Reds joined nine other 13U AAA teams from across B.C. at the competition which, unlike Little League, complies with regular rules of professional baseball including leadoffs, pickoff plays and balks.

READ ALSO: Carnarvon Baseball Club exchange creates coast-to-coast experience for teens

After four days of tournament ball that saw the team rake in hard-fought victories over the Vancouver Mounties, Vancouver District Six Saints and Victoria Blues, the team had to battle it out with the Burnaby Braves for the big win.

The Reds charged into the bottom of the first inning to score 10 quick runs and a bat around following a mixture of timely hits and walks by a series of Braves pitchers.

The Reds sealed the deal at the bottom of the sixth inning, when pitcher Riley Waters achieved a walk-off grand slam home run, sealing the win for the young Victoria athletes.

With a 12-run lead in the sixth inning, the game ended based on the mercy rule. The Reds made history as they claimed their gold. It is believed to be the first time in B.C. baseball history that a Victoria team has won the provincial pee wee crown.

READ ALSO: Victoria Mavericks baseball league showcasing top-level talent

Now, the Reds prepare for national glory. The team heads to the Baseball Canada 13U tournament in Repentigny, Quebec from Aug. 22 to 25.

