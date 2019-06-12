Victoria rowing club hosting Rowing Canada trials at Elk Lake

Rowers eyeing spots on Canadian national teams will be taking to Elk Lake this weekend.

Victoria City Rowing Club is hosting the 2019 Speed Orders.

The small-boat event is required for athletes looking to crack a spot on Rowing Canada Aviron’s Pan American Games, World Rowing Under-23 Championships and the under-21 Trans-Tasman Regatta crews.

Over 90 of the country’s top up-and-coming rowers are set to compete, according to a news release from Rowing Canada. The event will determine which rowers will participate in a selection camp the following week.

Time trials begin Friday, with more competitions and semi-finals getting underway Saturday before Sunday’s finals.

