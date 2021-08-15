Goaltender Tyler Palmer, 18, has been signed by the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Royals)

Goaltender Tyler Palmer, 18, has been signed by the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Royals)

Victoria Royals add to their goaltending ranks, signing Alberta netminder

Tyler Palmer comes to WHL club from the Alberta junior A league’s Spruce Grove Saints

The Victoria Royals boosted their goaltending ranks this week, announcing the signing of Alberta Junior Hockey League goalie Tyler Palmer.

The 18-year-old netminder posted a 3.68 goals against average and a .892 save percentage with one shutout in the 2020-21 season in 13 games with the Spruce Grove Saints.

“We’re delighted to have Tyler join our organization,” Royals head coach Dan Price said in a release. “His trajectory in recent seasons has been impressive. He is a hardworking and dedicated athlete, as well as a tremendous person. We’re looking forward to getting on the ice with him at training camp.”

Hailing from Lethbridge, Palmer joined the Saints in 2019 after playing for Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 and U16 prep teams in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. He played his developmental hockey in the Alberta Major Bantam and Southern Central Alberta hockey leagues.

