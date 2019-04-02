The Victoria Royals beat the Kamloops Blazers in the first round of WHL playoff action and will be taking on the Vancouver Giants in Round 2. (Spencer Pickles/News Staff)

Victoria Royals blast past Blazers to take the series

Royals face off against Vancouver Giants next on April 5

The Victoria Royals blasted past the Kamloops Blazers Monday night to advance to the second round of Western Hockey League playoffs.

In Game 6 action, the Royals scored three goals in the second period leading to a 4- 1 victory over the Blazers to take the first round series.

Scoring for the Royals was Brandon Cutler with two goals, Ralph Jarratt and Carson Miller with one goal each and Phillip Schultz, Mitchell Prowse, Scott Walford, Dino Kambeitz and Jake Kustra assisting for the win.

In net, Griffin Outhouse made 34 saves on 35 shots.

RELATED: Playoff hockey is where memories are made for Canadians

The Royals outscored Kamloops 23 to 16 over the course of the series. Schultz led the series in points with nine in six games. In this series, the team that scored the opening goal of each contest won that game.

The Royals will meet their coastal rival, the Vancouver Giants, in the second round with the first game on April 5 at the Langley Event Centre.

RELATED: Victoria Royals’ McDonald suspended after striking Kamloops player, trainer with stick

Victoria will host the third and fourth games of the seven-game series at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Tuesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 11, respectively. If necessary, they’ll also host Game 6 on Monday, April 15.

After defeating the Blazers, the Victoria Royals are the second seed in the B.C. Division, while the Vancouver Giants finished as the top team in the Western Conference and B.C. Division. The Giants will have home-ice advantage after winning their first best-of-seven series against the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2.

This series will mark the second time in the Royals’ eight-year history that these two teams have met in the WHL playoffs. Victoria defeated Vancouver in seven games in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

Round 2 Playoff Schedule:

Game 1 – Friday, April 5th – Langley Events Centre – 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, April 6th – Langley Events Centre – 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 9th – Save On Foods Memorial Centre – 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 – Thursday, April 11th – Save On Foods Memorial Centre – 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 – Saturday, April 13th – Langley Events Centre – 7:00 p.m. (If necessary)

Game 6 – Monday, April 15th – Save On Foods Memorial Centre – 7:05 p.m. (If necessary)

Game 7 – Saturday, April 17th – Langley Events Centre – 7:00 p.m. (If necessary)

Single game tickets for Round 2, starting at $22, will go on sale to the general public at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the Select Your Tickets Box Office and online. Tickets are available over the phone at 250-220-7777, or in-person at the Select Your Tickets Box Office.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retired pro soccer player on his third heart, discharged after double transplant

Just Posted

New app provides pathway for young athletes to report abuse

App launched in US four months ago already received 40 reports of abuse

40,000 parking tickets cancelled last year in Victoria

The city of Victoria saw a jump in parking fine cancellations in 2018

Tuesday will be mainly sunny, high of 19 C

Plus your weekly forecast

Council approves several funding items for Caddy Bay

Funding also approved for Haro Woods management plan and Goward House

Victoria’s population grew by 1.3 per cent from 2017 to 2018

Compared to other CMAs, Greater Victoria’s population growing slowly

WATCH: Ice-T offers shout out to Langford band playing for top prize at Victory to Vinyl

The New Owners get shout-out from rapper Ice-T

Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Vancouver college

Vancouver police say the man in his 20s was eventually arrested by transit police in Surrey

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 Max remains grounded

The airline says it expects to cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

Most Read