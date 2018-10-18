Victoria Royals defeat defending champion Broncos

The Victoria Royals dropped the Swift Current Broncos 5-2 as rookie goaltender Brock Gould picked up his 1st career victory Wednesday night on home ice.

Royals goals came from Kaid Oliver, Brandon Cutler, Dante Hannoun, D-Jay Jerome and Tanner Sidaway. Hannoun recorded a four-point night.

RELATED: Vancouver Giants end Royals’ win streak

The Royals set the franchise record for fewest shots against as the defending WHL Champion Broncos registered 12 shots on goal. The previous record was 13 (March 7, 2012 at Everett and Oct. 22, 2016 vs. Everett).

Victoria rookie Gould played in his first career WHL contest and recorded his first career win. The 2001-born netminder was picked in the eighth round, 170th overall, in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Victoria’s six-game homestand continues this weekend when they host BC Division rivals the Kelowna Rockets on Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter