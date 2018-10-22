(Facebook/Victoria Royals)

HIGHLIGHTS: Victoria Royals drop double header with Rockets

Battle with Brandon Wheat Kings on home ice Oct. 27

With two losses this weekend behind them, the Victoria Royals wrap-up a six-game homestand Saturday against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Royals’ lone goal was scored by Kaid Oliver in his his team leading 14th point of the season.

Dante Hannoun and Jay Jerome scored for the home team while Royals’ netminder Brock Gould stopped Kelowna’s Leif Mattson on a penalty shot. Since their inaugural season in 2011-12, Victoria has had 19 penalty shots taken against them and have only allowed three goals.

Of the Royals’ opening 10 games this season, eight have taken place at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Victoria has played the most home games in the league and hold a record of 8-2-0-0 in those contests.

The Royals wrap-up their six-game homestand next Saturday, Oct. 27 against the 6-1-2-1 Brandon Wheat Kings. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Panthers win 2 of 3 on weekend set of games

Just Posted

Sooke firefighters responds to trio of incidents on a crazy Monday morning

Crash temporarily closes Sooke Road

MISSING: 40-year old Kasung Shillingford

VicPD are trying to find Shillingford who was last seen on Aug. 18

Business is booming as Black Press gears up for Victoria career fair

One stop shop for questions about entering the workforce, finding work experience

Older communities in Greater Victoria record higher turnout

Oak Bay and Sidney rank first and second in voter turnout

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

UPDATE: Lisa Helps re-elected as mayor of Victoria

Nine people were seeking the mayor’s seat for the City of Victoria and 29 candidates hoped to be chosen for council

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Okanagan parachute accident kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Mother passes school trustee torch to daughter in Port Alberni

Jane Jones loses after one term, but proud of her daughter Connie Watts

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Most Read