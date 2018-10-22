HIGHLIGHTS: Victoria Royals drop double header with Rockets

With two losses this weekend behind them, the Victoria Royals wrap-up a six-game homestand Saturday against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Royals’ lone goal was scored by Kaid Oliver in his his team leading 14th point of the season.

Dante Hannoun and Jay Jerome scored for the home team while Royals’ netminder Brock Gould stopped Kelowna’s Leif Mattson on a penalty shot. Since their inaugural season in 2011-12, Victoria has had 19 penalty shots taken against them and have only allowed three goals.

Of the Royals’ opening 10 games this season, eight have taken place at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Victoria has played the most home games in the league and hold a record of 8-2-0-0 in those contests.

The Royals wrap-up their six-game homestand next Saturday, Oct. 27 against the 6-1-2-1 Brandon Wheat Kings. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter