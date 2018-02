Matt Auerbach takes on Royals WHL goalie Dean McNabb in an on-ice duel

Victoria Royals head equipment manager Matt Auerbach was challenged by Royals goaltender Dean McNabb to a shoot-to-score contest.

At the end of practice Monday at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Auerbach donned his skates and his vintage helmet to take the young netminder up on the challenge.

Watch the video to find out what happened.