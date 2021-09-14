Victoria Royals final roster to be released any day now

The Victoria Royals begin their WHL exhibition schedule this weekend in Kelowna, and host the Prince George Cougars on Sept. 25 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Kevin Light/Courtesy Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals are expected to release their roster for the upcoming Western Hockey League season soon, after wrapping up training camp.

Returning players and rookies were vying for a spot on the major junior team during the main camp, which wrapped up Sept. 7 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and followed a four-day rookie camp. Twenty-one players from the 37 invited to rookie camp earned a spot in main camp.

Each day started with fitness testing and on-ice practices before scrimmages in the afternoons. The final day saw the 43 players split into two teams for an intrasquad scrimmage – the last chance for hopefuls to show they deserved a spot on the team.

Forward Igor Zborovskiy, 17, was among the leading scorers in rookie and main camp scrimmages, recording four goals and three assists.

The Royals begin preseason play with a Friday-Saturday doubleheader Sept. 17 and 18 against the Rockets in Kelowna. In their final tune-up game, the Royals host Prince George Cougars on Sept. 25.

The Royals will start the 2021-22 campaign at home on Oct. 2 when they’ll welcome the Vancouver Giants.

In terms of public health protocols, beginning with the Sept. 25 game Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre will require all guests, staff and employees to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering the arena for events, including Royals games.

