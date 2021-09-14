The Victoria Royals begin their WHL exhibition schedule this weekend in Kelowna, and host the Prince George Cougars on Sept. 25 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Kevin Light/Courtesy Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals begin their WHL exhibition schedule this weekend in Kelowna, and host the Prince George Cougars on Sept. 25 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Kevin Light/Courtesy Victoria Royals)

Victoria Royals final roster to be released any day now

Western Hockey League team saw 43 players vie for spots during main camp

The Victoria Royals are expected to release their roster for the upcoming Western Hockey League season soon, after wrapping up training camp.

Returning players and rookies were vying for a spot on the major junior team during the main camp, which wrapped up Sept. 7 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and followed a four-day rookie camp. Twenty-one players from the 37 invited to rookie camp earned a spot in main camp.

Each day started with fitness testing and on-ice practices before scrimmages in the afternoons. The final day saw the 43 players split into two teams for an intrasquad scrimmage – the last chance for hopefuls to show they deserved a spot on the team.

Forward Igor Zborovskiy, 17, was among the leading scorers in rookie and main camp scrimmages, recording four goals and three assists.

ALSO READ: Canadian men face longer road to Rugby World Cup after loss to the U.S.

The Royals begin preseason play with a Friday-Saturday doubleheader Sept. 17 and 18 against the Rockets in Kelowna. In their final tune-up game, the Royals host Prince George Cougars on Sept. 25.

The Royals will start the 2021-22 campaign at home on Oct. 2 when they’ll welcome the Vancouver Giants.

In terms of public health protocols, beginning with the Sept. 25 game Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre will require all guests, staff and employees to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering the arena for events, including Royals games.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria RoyalsWestern Hockey League

Previous story
Victoria Cougars dampen Panthers’ lofty expectation for VIJHL season start
Next story
Victoria rugby stalwart Connor Braid retires in wake of Tokyo Olympics

Just Posted

Canada’s Connor Braid (6) runs the ball against Fiji during World Rugby Sevens Series action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms
Victoria rugby stalwart Connor Braid retires in wake of Tokyo Olympics

A special weather statement has been issued for Greater Victoria with winds gusting up to 70 km/h forecast for the B.C. inner south coast into Wednesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Strong winds starting overnight prompt weather statement for Greater Victoria

Canadian comic Norm Macdonald arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day at The Langham Huntington Hotel on April 2, 2015, in Pasadena, Calif. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Chris Pizzello)
Norm Macdonald’s Victoria ‘scrabble story’ resurfaces following death

South Island Counselling director of administration Stacey Cronin, and acting director of clinical services Richard Sayad encourage residents to seek mental health care, as global and personal events weigh heavier than ever before. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich counselling centre sees uptick in demand before back-to-school