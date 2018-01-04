Victoria Royals’ forward signs NHL deal with Calgary Flames

Victoria Royals forward Matthew Phillips has signed a deal with the Calgary Flames.

The 5’7, 155 lb scorer was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by his hometown club with the 166th overall selection. He agreed to a three-year entry level contract with the Flames after setting career highs with 90 points through 70 games last season before being called up to the finish the 2016-17 season with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Originally hailing from Calgary, Phillips is in his third WHL season and currently leads the Royals in scoring. Last year he became the team’s first player to score 50 goals in a season and this year was named a member of Team WHL at the CIBC Canada Russia series in November.

Phillips has spent his entire WHL career in Victoria after being selected 33rd overall in the 2013 bantam draft. He was awarded the Jim Piggott Trophy as the league’s Rookie of the Year after finishing with 76 points.

You can catch Phillips and the rest of the Victoria Royals when they return home to face the Everett Silvertips on Friday, Jan. 5. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.