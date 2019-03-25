The Kamloops Blazers scored in overtime in the second game of the first round of WHL playoff against the Victoria Royals tying up the series 1-1. (Spencer Pickles/News Staff)

Victoria Royals look ahead to Game 3 in playoff series

Best of seven series tied 1-1 after weekend play

The Victoria Royals hit the road this week but will be back at home next weekend.

They take on the Kamloops Blazers in Game 3 of playoff action on Tuesday in Kamloops, followed by Game 4 Wednesday night. Game 5 will be back in Victoria on Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop in the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

The best of seven series kicked off last Friday and after two games, is tied 1-1.

In Game 1, the Royals defeated the Kamloops Blazer 4-0, with goaltender Griffen Outhouse stopping all 28 shots he faced.

Scoring for the Royals was Dino Kambeitz with two goals, along with Sean Gulka and Carson Miller. Mitchell Prowse, Logan Doust, Noah Lamb, Tanner Sidaway, Phillip Schultz and Ralh Jarratt assisted goals throughout the game.

RELATED: Playoff hockey is where memories are made for Canadians

Friday’s win marks the ninth post-season victory for Outhouse, who also tied Royals’ alumnus Coleman Vollrath for the most postseason victories in franchise history. Outhouse also passed Vollrath with his 21st career WHL postseason appearance to set a new franchise mark.

This is the first time since 2015 the Royals have shutout their opponent in playoffs along with the first postseason shut out in Outhouse’s career.

Friday’s game marked the first career WHL playoff game for Gulka, Phillip Schultz, Doust, Ty Yoder, Parker Malchuk and Noah Lamb.

Coming off a strong win Friday night, the Victoria Royal’s dropped Game 2 to the Kamloops Blazers, losing 4-3 in overtime Saturday night.

RELATED: More Victoria Royals action

This was the first WHL postseason appearance for Royal’s defencemen Carson Golder and Jameson Murray.


