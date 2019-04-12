Victoria Royals lose 6-1 to Giants, ending their season

Thursday night’s loss to the Vancouver Giants ends the Victoria Royal’s season and their stint in the 2019 WHL playoffs. (Jon Howe photo)

The Victoria Royals’ season ended on Thursday night after they were defeated 6-1 by the Vancouver Giants.

This ends the team’s stint in the 2019 Western Hockey League playoffs after a four-game sweep in Round 2 of the series.

READ ALSO: Victoria Royals lose game three in overtime

Scoring for the Royals was D-Jay Jerome with Logan Doust and Jameson Murray assisting.

Griffen Outhouse was in net and made 27 saves on 33 shots.

Thursday’s game marked the final WHL game for Outhouse and blueliner Ralh Jarratt. Outhouse appeared in 196 regular season games for the Royals and finished his career as the seventh ‘winningest’ goalie in WHL history.

READ ALSO: Victoria Royal player gets six-game suspension for hitting player, trainer with stick

Kody McDonald, who is out on a suspension, participated in 323 games during his career with the Prince George Cougars, Prince Albert Raiders and Victoria, and also had his WHL career end with the loss.

Jarratt skated 268 regular season games for Victoria and played 46 WHL playoff games throughout his career. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in playoff appearances.