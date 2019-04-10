The Victoria Royals lost game three in overtime 5 to 4 on Tuesday night leaving the Vancouver Giants leading the best-of-seven series 3 to 0 in the second round of the WHL playoffs. (File Photo/Black Press Media)

Victoria Royals lose game three in overtime

The Vancouver Giants now lead the series 3 to 0

The Victoria Royals lost Game 3 in overtime 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Vancouver Giants now lead the best-of-seven series 3 to 0 in the second round of the WHL playoffs.

Mitchell Prowse, Sean Gulka, Igor Martynov and Carson Miller scored for the team in the game at the Save-On-Food Memorial Centre with Scott Walford, Tarun Fizer, Noah Lamb and Jay Jerome assisting.

READ ALSO: Victoria Royals’ McDonald suspended after striking Kamloops player, trainer with stick

Royals’ goaltender, Griffen Outhouse, made 52 saves on 57 shots.

Tuesday’s game marks the 14th time the club has played in overtime in Victoria’s playoff history and the 29th time that Victoria has played in game decided by one goal.

READ ALSO: Victoria Royals trade fan-favourite Dante Hannoun

In all of the Royals’ nine playoff games this year, the team that has scored first has been victorious.

Game four will be on Thursday at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Second round play off schedule:

Game 4 – Thursday, April 11 – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre – 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 – Saturday, April 13 – Langley Events Centre – 7:00 p.m. (If necessary)

Game 6 – Monday, April 15 – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre – 7:05 p.m. (If necessary)

Game 7 – Wednesday, April 17 – Langley Events Centre – 7:00 p.m. (If necessary)


