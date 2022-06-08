Newly minted Victoria Royals captain Gannon Laroque signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks on June 1. (Courtesy of Victoria Royals)

Victoria Royals name star blueliner Gannon Laroque captain

The 18-year-old also just signed an NHL contract with San Jose

It’s been a big start to June for Gannon Laroque, who just days after signing his first NHL contract has been named the Victoria Royals’ captain.

Laroque led Victoria with 42 assists and added 10 goals to place third on the team in overall scoring. That performance stood out among blueliners in the province as Laroque was named the BC Division’s defenceman of the year award.

He said it’s an honour to be named captain.

“I am humbled, and I will continue to work hard alongside my teammates,” Laroque said in a release. “I am very much looking forward to next year. This adds to the emotions I have had for the past few days.”

Those emotions stem from the 18-year-old signing an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks on June 1, which fulfilled a lifelong dream. The Edmonton-born defenceman was taken by the Sharks in the fourth round of last year’s NHL entry draft.

Laroque started with Victoria as an affiliate player in the 2019-2020 season before joining the squad full-time in the 2021 bubble season.

