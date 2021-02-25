Victoria Royals netminder Adam Evanoff joins AHL’s Heat on amateur tryout

Evanoff has split his 101 WHL games between Victoria and Moose Jaw

Victoria Royals goaltender Adam Evanoff has joined the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat on an amateur tryout agreement.

The 2000-born netminder last played during the 2019-2020 season where he posted a 3.69 goals against average (GAA), a 0.897 save percentage and one shutout in 47 games, split between the Royals and Moose Jaw Warriors — prior to the season being cut short due to COVID-19.

“Adam is a quality goaltender, who has earned this opportunity through his hard work, dedication and perseverance,” said Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price, in a press release. “We are extremely happy for him and wish him all the best with Stockton.”

In 101 WHL games with Victoria and Moose Jaw, the right-handed catching Royals goalie went 47-38-7-3 between the pipes with a 3.10 GAA, a 0.905 save percentage and two shutouts.

Evanoff, a product of Pentiction, B.C., was selected by the Warriors in the 10th round of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft at 219th overall.

If the Royals play a 2020-21 season, the 20-year-old will be returned to the club, the release said.

READ: Victoria Royals eager for hockey as B.C. division still without pandemic return-to-play plan

The Stockton Heat, AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, are playing in a five-team Canadian Division that also includes the Laval Rocket, the Belleville Senators, the Manitoba Moose and the Toronto Marlies. The Heat temporarily relocated from California to play in the Canadian Division for the condensed season and played their first game on Feb. 21.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Royals