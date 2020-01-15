Victoria Royals offer free tickets for future game to fans who brave the snow for tonight’s game

Fans can redeem tonight’s ticket for any of the next five home games

Fans who brave the snow for tonight’s game will receive a voucher for a ticket to one of the next five home games for the Victoria Royals. (Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals have added some extra incentive to get residents out of the house and to the rink on Wednesday night despite the snow.

For all those brave fans who take on the snow and make it to tonight’s contest against the Tri-City Americans — starting at 7:05 p.m. — receive a free ticket to one of the team’s next five home games.

The Royals don’t want to see any of their fans commuting in unsafe conditions, so if you can’t make it to the game tonight fans are eligible to exchange their Jan. 15 ticket for a new one to any of the next five games at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

To get your’ ‘I’m Braving the Snow Game’ voucher, people are asked to visit the Royals Ticket Table at gate one.



