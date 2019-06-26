Victoria Royals defenceman Scott Walford grabs the puck during game six of WHL playoff action against the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (Spencer Pickles for Black Press Media)

Victoria Royals release 2019-20 schedule

Home opener set for Sept. 27 against Prince George

The Victoria Royals released its 2019-20 season schedule Wednesday.

Victoria opens the upcoming season on the road Sept. 21 against the Everett Silvertips. Their first home game lands the next weekend, on Friday, Sept. 27, versus the Prince George Cougars.

The team’s longest road trip will span six games from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1, when the Royals take on the Brandon Wheat Kings, the Winnipeg ICE, the Saskatoon Blades, the Prince Albert Raiders, the Regina Pats and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

A five-game homestand from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, when they’ll face off twice each against the Kamloops Blazers and Kelowna Rockets, and once against the Medicine Hat Tigers, will mark the longest home stretch of the season for Victoria.

Season tickets are now on sale.

Read also: Victoria Royals lose 6-1 to Giants, ending their season

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

Just Posted

Former Greater Victoria badminton coach pleads guilty to 8 counts of sexual abuse

All charges relate to incidents taking place from 1970 to 1984

Esquimalt business announces plans for a new Irish pub

The Tudor House Liquor Store is planning to open a 500-seat pub in the next two years

VicPD cuts its Crime Reduction Unit in response to budget constrictions

The CRU worked to reduce crime in the downtown core

Victoria Royals release 2019-20 schedule

Home opener set for Sept. 27 against Prince George

Man hit by vehicle while sitting on a curb near Our Place in Victoria

Emergency crews cleared the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Most Read