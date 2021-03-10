Victoria Royals release season schedule ahead of March 26 puck drop in B.C. bubble

The densely-packed schedule will see the Royals play 24 games in just 48 days while in the bubble

The Victoria Royals have released the team schedule for the Western Hockey League’s upcoming B.C. division bubble season.

The densely-packed schedule will see the Royals play 24 games in just 48 days The Royals open the season, opening against the host Kelowna Rockets on March 26.

The Royals’ entire schedule can be found on the WHL website.

The WHL’s five B.C. teams will play the pandemic-condensed season based out of two hub centres, located in Kelowna and Kamloops.

The Royals will play each of the other four B.C. teams six times throughout the season. Each team will have an equal number of home and away games in the two hub cities.

READ: ‘Important to cherish every moment’: Victoria Royals not taking bubble season for granted

The league says an extensive set of protocols has been developed to ensure players, staff and communities stay safe from COVID-19.

No spectators will be allowed in the bubble. The games will be broadcast live on CHL TV.

Fans can contact the Royals’ ticket office at 250-220-7889 or email tickets@victoriaroyals.com for more information.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria RoyalsWHL